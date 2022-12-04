Police must investigate ZCCM, Mushe milling purchase scandal

*ACC must probe how ZCCM IH bought Mushe Milling at $8m without title deeds*

THE Investigative wings such as the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) must take interest in the purchase of Mushe and Superior Milling companies by ZCCM IH at an exorbitant price of $13m when the matters relating to the two properties were still subject of litigation.

In the case of Mushe milling, which was purchased for a price of $8million, the property did not even have Title Deeds as the land upon which the plant is sitting belongs to Ntasuwilanga Enterprise Ltd and the matter was taken to court and

Mushe Milling lost the case and was asked to pay the owners of the land $3,750,000 in damages plus K500,000 for other costs and find the owners a suitable piece of land.

Typical of the PF criminality, they ignored the court process and joined hands with the foreign owners of the company to deprive the poor Zambians of their land.

The owners complained to the PF hierarchy at the time but in response, the PF told the owners land to go anywhere they so wished. The owners of Mushe Milling equally vowed that the victims would never get a single cent from their land.

As a result of the hash treatment, the owner of the company, a Mr. Simwanza went into depression and eventually died, living behind a widow with young children.

The people that facilitated this dirty transaction are still working in government and the ACC can easily get to them.

As it stands today, ZCCM IH has failed to run the over priced milling companies and are planning to handle them over to the Millers Association of Zambia.