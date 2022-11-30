Police gun down Yango robber

November 30, 2022 – Police in Lusaka have shot dead one suspect identified as Marlon Mutakasha aged 32 commonly known as Fresher.

The suspect who is believed to have been behind a spate of Aggravated Robberies involving motor vehicles and attacks on Yango drivers was spotted in Lusaka’s Chunga area.

Police officers, acting on a tip off from a member of the public who managed to get the registration number of the vehicle the suspect was using and the direction he took, traced the vehicle and managed to challenge the occupants.

It was discovered that the vehicle was a Yango Taxi which was booked by the suspect identified as Marlon Mutakasha.

The suspect was found with an ABSA Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card for a Mr. Siame of Chalala who was attacked on November 26, 2022 around 01:30 hours after he was booked through Yango Taxi whom they robbed and made to withdraw money at a named ATM along Alick Nkhata road.

The same night, the suspect together with other unknown accomplices is alleged to have robbed a Mr. Shambulo of his motor vehicle and a cellular phone before withdrawing money amounting to K11,000 using the victim’s ATM card at a named ATM whilst armed with Pistols.

The suspect was also wanted for the Aggravated Robbery of a Motor vehicle, Toyota Corolla VVTI registration number ABZ 1951 which was robbed at gunpoint on March 8, 2022 a property of a named government official.

The suspect was also found with 20 Sim cards for MTN, AIRTEL and ZAMTEL and a drivers’ license for a Ms. Sompo.

After further interrogations, the suspect led the Police officers to his accomplices who he mentioned as Lawrence also known as Lole and Shadreck also known as Doza both of Chazanga compound for possible arrest and recoveries.

On their way to Chazanga compound, the vehicle the Officers were using developed a mechanical fault which compelled the officers to push it off the road. In the process the suspect who was handcuffed took advantage and dashed into the shrubs around Chunga cemetery trying to escape. This prompted the Officers to fire several warning shots and unfortunately he was hit by a stray bullet.

Officers quickly called for another vehicle which was used to rush the suspect to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for medical attention.

Regrettably, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body is in UTH mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem.

Investigations have since been intensified.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer