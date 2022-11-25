Police charge Kaizer Zulu with small offense over stolen VX

KAIZER ZULU STEALS STATE HOUSE VX, BUT POLICE CHARGE HIM WITH OFFENSE IN WHICH HE CAN ONLY BE JAILED FOR 6 MONTHS OR A FINE OF K450

Former State House gunman Kaizer Zulu hid a government Land-cruiser VX when he left State House, police have revealed .

But police will not charge Zulu with a serious offense of theft but have instead charged him with a misdemeanor or small offense called ‘conversion not amounting to theft.’

There is something seriously wrong with the police dealing with PF criminals. Infiltrating and compromise is total.

According section 291 of the Penal Code of Zambia, if a person is found of guilty of this small charge he can only be jailed for 6 months or less or be fined K450.

‘Any person who unlawfully and without colour of right, but not so as to be guilty of theft, takes or converts to his use or to the use of any other person any draught or riding animal or any vehicle or cycle however propelled, or any vessel, is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for six months or to a fine not exceeding one thousand five hundred penalty units, or to both.’

See news by ZNBC below👇

Police have slapped former President EDGAR LUNGU’s Political Advisor KAIZER ZULU with another charge of Conversion not Amounting to Theft.

Mr. ZULU has been charged with the subject offence of Conversion not Amounting to Theft contrary to Section 291 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code.

This involves a motor vehicle Toyota Land cruiser VX registration number GRZ 759CL valued at K955,000, a government property which was assigned to him while serving at State House.

The vehicle was later concealed after he left office.

It was only recovered by Police on March 25, 2022 despite government giving an amnesty to all individuals holding on to government motor vehicles.

This is according to a statement from Police Deputy Public Relations Officer DANNY MWALE.

Yesterday, Mr. ZULU was arrested and charged on four counts of threatening violence.

The charges relate to a September 7th, 2019 incidence in Kafue District where Mr. ZULU threatened to shoot and cause physical injuries on BENARD NSHINDU, SENGEWAYO JERE, SAUL MASIKOTE and MANSON MWEEMBA.

Mr. ZULU and his co-accused RAFICK KAKONDE were also charged and arrested for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm in which BERNARD NSHINDU and SENGEWAYO JERE were assaulted by the suspects.

Mr. ZULU remains in police custody awaiting court appearance.