PF lawyer sues whistleblower cop

TUTWA NGULUBE SUES COP WHO ASKED HOW HE MANAGED TO BUILD HOTEL WITHIN A FEW DAYS

PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has sued a Kabwe-based senior Police Officer who wanted to know where Ngulube got money to construct Golden Sonnets Hotel within a few days.

Tutwa Ngulube, who owns Golden Sonnets Hotel, claims that Mr Rodrick Mazyopa published false, biased and misleading statements on Facebook on July 2, 2022.

The post read, “Can DEC act to engage auditors to determine the cost of building Sonnets Hotel in Kabwe, this hotel was built at supersonic speed. We have a right to know how much it was built and where did the money come from?”

But Ngulube, a former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament and deputy PF whip , believes that the statement meant that he was a criminal who misappropriated public resources to facilitate the construction of the hotel in the shortest period.

Ngulube also tried to get K5 million from Attorney General for what ye calls loss of business due to the published defamatory statement by a state agent.

The Attorney General laughed at the letter.