PF aligned judges to embarrass HH again

By: Watchdog

Date:

Just like Tutwa said last week, PF judge are currently in the process of embarrassing the president.

Last week, President Hichilema suspended DPP Lilian Shawa for gross misconduct and incompetence. This was after the Judicial Complaints Authority found her guilty.

But now the PF judges who are being coordinated by Emmanuel Mwamba want to declare that the president was wrong to suspend her.

As Watchdog we can only provide information, if those wielding power decide to do nothing but occupy themselves with following the president in New York to earn allowances, then Kaya.

See below the article written by Emmanuel Mwamba this morning on his page called 'Patriotic Front'👇
CONFUSION AS HIGH COURT SETS TO HEAR CASE OF DPP WHILE JCC SETS SAME TIME

The Lusaka High Court is set to begin hearing the case in which the suspended Director of Public Prosecutions, Lillian Shawa-Siyuni has sought a Judicial Review over her demand for a waiver.

Shawa-Siyuni has petitioned the court to compel the State to grant her the Waiver on Oath of Secrecy so that she can adequately defend herself in the hearing taking place in the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

The matter is starting at 09;00 at the High Court Conference Room.

The JCC has also set today, 09;00 hrs to begin to hear the case at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

In this case,it is expected that the High Court hearing will take precedence.

Watchdog
Watchdog

