PF adopts council chair candidates

By: Watchdog

Date:

The Opposition PF has adopted candidates to contest as chairpersons for the three Councils in the by elections to be held on 4th November 2022.

a) MKUSHI
The Central Committee has adopted Mr. MABVUTO NYIRENDA as the PF candidate for the Mkushi Council Chairperson by-election.

Hon Geofrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has been appointed campaign manager and he shall be deputised by Hon Godfridah Sumaili, Hon Sydney Mushanga, MP and Mr Billy Sichamba.

b) LUSANGAZI
The Central Committee has adopted Mr. PATRICK BANDA as the PF candidate for the Lusangazi Council Chairperson by-election.

Richard Musukwa has been appointed campaign manager and shall be deputised by Elias Daka (Eliboma), MP Masauso Tembo (Kazungula), MP and Hon Brenda Nyirenda, MP.

c) MWENSE
The Central Committee has adopted Mr. CHARLES MWELWA as the PF candidate for the Mwense Council Chairperson by-election.

Davies Mwila has been appointed campaign manager and shall be deputised by Hon Ronald Chitotela, MP, Hon David Mabumba, MP and Hon Jean Chisenga, MP.

This is according to a statement issued by Nickson, the Acting Secretary General
For Patriotic Front

Watchdog
