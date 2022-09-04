Partial list of people killed, arrested by PF

Partial list of people arrested , killed, maimed, or abducted by PF

1. Hakainde Hichilema

2. Chishimba Kambwili

3. Chilufya Tayali

4. GBM

5. Nevers Mumba

6. Anthony Bwalya

7. Mubita Nawa

8. Pilato

9. Nellie Mutti

10. Patrick Mucheleka

11. Mrs Mukuni (Chief Mukuni’s wife)

12. Elisha Matambo

13. Chellah Tukuta

14.Mutohela Matambo

15. Kabaso Mulenga

16. Ackson Sejani

17. Maxwell Mwale

18. Frank Tayali

19. Hon Mubanga

20. Garry Nkombo

21. Edward Makayi

22. Late Request Mutanga

23. Partner Siabutuba

24. Martha Mushipe

25. Obvious Mwaliteta

26. Mr Sichilongo

27. Vincent Lilanda

28. Late James Lukuku

29. Late Bonwell Mwewa

30. Lewis Mwape

31. McDonald Chipenzi

32. Kalani Muchima

33. Romeo Kangombe

34. Mr Kelvin Namuswa

35. Derrick Sinjela

36. Gregory Cifire

37. Mr Chakawa and 3 others

41. Javan Simooloka

42. Airubi Mwanza

43. Travor Mwiinde

44. Haloba

45. Laston Mulilanduba

46. Muleya Hacheenda

47. Hamusonde Hamaleka

48. Laston Nyirenda

49. Raphael Phiri

50. Charles Sinyangwe

51. Symon Mwanza

52. Lingo Nyirenda

53. Alex Miyoba

54. Derrick mazembe

55. Christopher Mwachenju

56. Naomi Mwale

57. Gilbert liswaniso

58. Remmy Mukoba

59. Petter Masani

60 Judy

61. General Chiwenga.

62. Milner Simbangu

63. Milner Munakampwe

64. Mr Hinyama

65. Mr Kapoba

66. Mr M’sichili.

67. Mr Himuyaba Matimba

68. Mrs.Sylvia Simaanya

*List goes on*

These are some of the well known people arrested under president Edgar Lungu

*Meanwhile those killed under Lungu’s government*

1. Mapenzi Chibulo,

2. Vespers Shimuzhila

3. Nsama Nsama

4. Joseph Kaunda

5. Lawrence Banda

6. Obed Kasongo

7. Grazier matapa

8. Chama Mwango

9.Vijay Munachilawo

10. Malesu Mukonka

You can add to the list.

(Including hundreds, if not thousands of UPND members who were either arrested or assaulted by PF thugs and Police)

Emmanuel Mwamba was sitting comfortably, sipping coffee in South Africa and Ethiopia, and other surrogates were quiet then, should just shut up and let the law deal with law breakers