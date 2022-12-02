Menu
Search
Main News

Parliament quizzes Avic, Mikalile

By: Watchdog

Date:

Mikalile, AVIC in dock

Daily Mail

THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has asked former Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda to appear before it and explain how AVIC International Holding Corporation was awarded a contract of over US$323 million for the design and construction of 2,350 housing units for security wings in 2020.
PAC further wants Mr Banda and former office-bearers to come and explain how Mikalile Trading, through its Mika Motors, was single-sourced and awarded a contract of US$1.2 million to handle clearing services of more than 380 vehicles that were bought by Government.
The vehicles were to be moved from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Lusaka by Mika Motors, after Mpulungu-based Zamcargo, which was engaged earlier, allegedly failed to do so.
Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary for administration Josephs Akafumba has asked PAC to subject the contracts to further scrutiny, saying he has also failed to understand the criteria used to engage the firms.
“I have also noticed that 90 percent of the contracts under my ministry were awarded to Mikalile Trading by former officers,” Mr Akafumba said.

Previous articleZambia under 17 girls beat Botswana
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zambia under 17 girls beat Botswana

Watchdog -
Zambia Under 17 women has beaten Botswana by 5...

Advantages of MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform

adverts -
In 2010, Metaquotes released the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform...

UPND just politicking on Death Penalty – Lubinda

Watchdog -
UPND can’t abolish Death Penalty – Lubinda THE death penalty...

Abductors, rapists appear in court

Watchdog -
The two suspects that abducted PAMELA CHISUMPA and 12...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Zambia under 17 girls beat Botswana

Breaking News 0
Zambia Under 17 women has beaten Botswana by 5...

Advantages of MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform

Main News 0
In 2010, Metaquotes released the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform...

UPND just politicking on Death Penalty – Lubinda

Main News 0
UPND can’t abolish Death Penalty – Lubinda THE death penalty...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.