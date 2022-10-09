Menu
Over 11, 00 cattle to be slaughtered due to disease imported by Zambeef

By: Watchdog

Date:

ZAMBEEF TO CAUSE SLAUGHTER OF 11 000 CATTLE

Zambeef tool this disease to Chisamba after transporting sick animals from an infested region. But Zambeef is being shielded and poor farmers will lose out.

Surely Zambeef should be made to compensate these struggling farmers.

Senior people in the ministry of Livestock know what happened and should stop pretending and protecting the culprits in exchange for money. We will soon publish the names of the officials involved in this scandal.

👇
Over 11,000 cattle to be slaughtered
(Daily Mail)
OVER 11,000 cattle in Chisamba and Chibombo districts that have contracted bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP) or have shown signs of it will be slaughtered to contain the disease.

The cattle disease, which is highly contagious, was reported on September 2. The disease was verified on September 3 and declared on September 5.

Central Province veterinary officer Allan Lizambi said as of yesterday, 11,155 cattle in the two districts valued at about K87,455,200 from five farms tested positive for CBPP.

“Initially, we talked about 8,000 animals but with the additional ones from other farmers, we found the number of the disease actually went to 11,155. “These are the animals that lived with the infection and unfortunately, we have to kill all these animals

Watchdog
Watchdog

