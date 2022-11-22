Old man burns family, shoots neighbors

FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE BEEN BURNT TO DEATH BY A 74 YEAR OLD MAN

November 22, 2022 – Four people died after their dwelling house was put on fire while three others who had gone to rescue the victims were shot at by the suspect identified as Jethro Makondo.

Police rushed to scene and discovered that four people from one family were burnt inside the house which was set on fire by Jethro Makondo aged 74 of the neighbouring village within Makondo.

Those that were burnt to death have since been identified as Josephine Hanyakama aged 82, her daughter Lenifer Ngandu aged 57, a Juvenile Nene Ngandu aged 8 and Hope Nyumba aged 12 .

A Juvenile aged 13 managed to escape from the fire inside the house but he sustained multiple burns on his body. he is currently admitted to Monze mission hospital. All the fire victims are one family of Majata village chief Hamaundu of Pemba.

It was also discovered that the said suspect Jethro Makondo shot at three persons who had rushed to the burning house to rescue the fire victims. And those shot at have since been identified as Dorothy Ngandu aged 58 who sustained bullet wounds on her right shoulder and chest area, Ngandu Highes aged 44 who sustained gunshots wounds around the chest a Juvenile aged 13 all of Majata village who sustained gunshot wounds on the chest and abdomen area.

Of the three gunshot victims female Dorothy Ngandu was pronounced dead upon arrival at Monze Mission Hospital the other two are battling for their lives at the same Hospital.

Later the suspect went back to his house within the same community and shot himself through the mouth using his gun and died on the spot.

The same short gun used to shoot himself and others has since been recovered by Police officers.

All bodies of the deceased persons including the suspect have been deposited in Monze mission hospital awaiting for postmortem.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that Jethro Makondo was a husband to the deceased Lenipher Ngandu.Then on the November 3, 2022 Lenifer Ngandu ran away from their matrimonial home and went to her mother’s place ( Josephine Hanyakama) and never wanted to go back to the husband because of his

behaviour.

The husband on the November 22, 2022 around 01:00 hours followed the wife at her mother’s place.

Whilst there ,he tied the door with a wire from outside and poured petrol in the two room house resulting into an inferno which killed the victims. Later he opened fire on three of the rescuers who had rushed to the scene.

Afterwards he went back to his house where he also shot at himself in one of his houses and died.

Police have opened an inquiry file into the incident.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer