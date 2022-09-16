No journalist has been detained

*NO JOURNALIST WAS DETAINED IN POLICE CUSTODY AT KABWATA POLICE STATION*

Police warn and caution Dr. Brian Sampa.

*15th September, 2022* – The Zambia Police Service would like clarify that contrary to claims from Dr Brian Sampa that he had notified the police of his intention of having a public procession today.

The facts of the matter are that we only received a notification from an NGO called City Mothers who we had notified the police of their intentions to match today 15th September, 2022 from Civic Centre to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to present a petition to the Honourable Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security registering their displeasure of the recently reported cases of Sodomy.

However, yesterday14th September,2022 the conveners of the procession informed the police of their intentions of not wanting to go ahead with their procession citing reason that they have been infiltrated with persons that do not mean well. The further requested police that they will hold their procession at a later date which they will notify the police.

Dr Brian Sampa and five others had no legal right to hold a public procession in a public place without officially notifying the police. Members of the public may well recall that Dr Brian Sampa recently under took two public processions to Kabwe and Chipata without any hindrance. Today Dr Brian Sampa and five others were warned and Cautioned for the offence of Unlawful Assembly and released after being severely warned. We would also further want to state that no Journalist was detained in Police Custody at Kabwata Police station.

Members of the Public are being reminded that the rights to Assemble or hold Public Processions are not absolute as there are legal provisions that one needs to fulfil before exercising these rights. As Zambia Police Service we shall not stand in the way of Persons who want to exercise their rights to assemble or hold Public Processions as enshrined in the Constitution as long as such persons fulfil all the legal provisions as by law established.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON