No Grade 12 Examination Fees – KAWANA

Grade 12 pupils are this year sitting for their examinations free of charge.

This follows the release of K22.5-million to carter for their examination fees.

Government has also released K68-million to schools countrywide for other examination requisites.

Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson THABO KAWANA has confirmed the development during a media briefing in LUSAKA today.

Mr. KAWANA said the gesture is in line with government policy of free education.