NAPSA says money for partial payments ready

By: Watchdog

NAPSA ready to pay: Labour PS says K17bn available for partial pension payments

Ministry of Labour and Social Security acting Permanent Secretary Zacharia Luhanga says National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) is ready to pay out K17 billion in partial retirement benefits once the National Pension Scheme Act is amended.

Cabinet last week approved, in principle, the introduction of a bill in Parliament to amend the National Pension Scheme Act No. 40 of 1996 to provide members of the scheme an option to access part of the contributions before retirement.

The new dawn administration made a policy pronouncement on the need for a partial access to pension contributions

