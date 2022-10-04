Menu
Search
Main News

Namwala Itezhi-Tezhi connection death trap

By: Watchdog

Date:

This is KAFUE RIVER
And a road that connects NAMWALA and ITEZHI TEZHI ,

The sad thing is that, when u what to trade something or rather transport any item or you have un emergency either in Namwala or ITT
You can’t cross when it’s 19:40 hours you have to wait until the other day .

It’s difficult for a business person to trade using the said road
People have lived with this pathetic road since independence.

Mps come and go no one thinks of putting up a bridge to ease the transportation of goods and services

Namwala in particular has been living in early stone age,
Were people in other areas are still sharing water with flogs. We need the honorable to do something to improve life’s of the people.

My call is, this new dawn government through the ministry of infrastructure and the current MP to consider setting up a bridge to connect Namwala and ITEZHI TEZHI for trades and travellers not to be spending nights while Namwala and ITT are neighbors…..

Author ✍️
GRACIOUS NKAUSU

Previous articlePolice ‘rescue’ abducted girls
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police ‘rescue’ abducted girls

Watchdog -
STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE...

How can casinos combat human trafficking? 

adverts -
It's been years since human traffickers have used casinos...

Embattled DPP Shawa in more trouble

Watchdog -
SUSPENDED DPP SIYUNYI IN MORE TROUBLE By Darius Choonya Three retired...

Former Chilenga MP marries long time lover

Watchdog -
Till death do us apart He was married. She was...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Police ‘rescue’ abducted girls

Main News 0
STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE...

How can casinos combat human trafficking? 

Main News 0
It's been years since human traffickers have used casinos...

Embattled DPP Shawa in more trouble

Main News 0
SUSPENDED DPP SIYUNYI IN MORE TROUBLE By Darius Choonya Three retired...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.