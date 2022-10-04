Namwala Itezhi-Tezhi connection death trap

This is KAFUE RIVER

And a road that connects NAMWALA and ITEZHI TEZHI ,

The sad thing is that, when u what to trade something or rather transport any item or you have un emergency either in Namwala or ITT

You can’t cross when it’s 19:40 hours you have to wait until the other day .

It’s difficult for a business person to trade using the said road

People have lived with this pathetic road since independence.

Mps come and go no one thinks of putting up a bridge to ease the transportation of goods and services

Namwala in particular has been living in early stone age,

Were people in other areas are still sharing water with flogs. We need the honorable to do something to improve life’s of the people.

My call is, this new dawn government through the ministry of infrastructure and the current MP to consider setting up a bridge to connect Namwala and ITEZHI TEZHI for trades and travellers not to be spending nights while Namwala and ITT are neighbors…..

Author ✍️

GRACIOUS NKAUSU