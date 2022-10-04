Mweetwa says youths that defend HH are on their own

(Daily Nation) CADRES threatening violence against citizens and members of the opposition political parties should know that they are on their own and will face the temerity of the law should they decide to take the law into their own hands, United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has warned.

Mweetwa, who is also Southern Province Minister said the UPND cadres advocating violence should know and understand that the ruling party was cultivating a culture of civil politics and that violence and hooliganism would never be tolerated by the party leadership.

He said the UPND as a governing party believed in the rule of law and that threats made by North-Western Province UPND youth chairperson Bruce Kanema were not the position of the ruling party.

Those youths threatening to beat up opposition political party leaders or any citizen in the name of protecting and defending the President should know that there are laws in this country. The UPND is a civilised political party that respects the rule of law and that is why we all surrendered our sovereignty into the calabash called the Constitution. Should the youth implement their threats, let them know that they will be on their own and will face the temerity of the law,” Mr Mweetwa said.