Mutinta Hichilema has not used presidential jet

Government has dismissed reports suggesting that First Lady MUTINTA HICHILEMA travelled to the United Arab Emirates using the Zambia Air Force -ZAF- Gulf Stream.

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet OLIVER KALABO says the stories are false because the First Lady has never used the ZAF Gulf Stream.

Dr. KALABO explains that Mrs. HICHILEMA travelled to Dubai on a commercial plane at the invitation of Merck foundation Africa Asia Luminary who catered for all the costs.

He told journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka that the First Lady travelled on November 13,2022 a date on which the ZAF Gulf Stream was also taken for its annual routine maintenance in Dubai.

Meanwhile Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary KENNEDY KALUNGA has urged journalists to uphold professionalism in their reporting.