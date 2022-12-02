Menu
Search
Main News

Mutinta Hichilema has not used presidential jet

By: Watchdog

Date:

Government has dismissed reports suggesting that First Lady MUTINTA HICHILEMA travelled to the United Arab Emirates using the Zambia Air Force -ZAF- Gulf Stream.

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet OLIVER KALABO says the stories are false because the First Lady has never used the ZAF Gulf Stream.

Dr. KALABO explains that Mrs. HICHILEMA travelled to Dubai on a commercial plane at the invitation of Merck foundation Africa Asia Luminary who catered for all the costs.

He told journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka that the First Lady travelled on November 13,2022 a date on which the ZAF Gulf Stream was also taken for its annual routine maintenance in Dubai.

Meanwhile Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary KENNEDY KALUNGA has urged journalists to uphold professionalism in their reporting.

Previous articleMiles Samoa’s aide explains compromising Photos
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Miles Samoa’s aide explains compromising Photos

Watchdog -
PRESS AIDE TO MILES SAMPA CHAZE MWALE RESPONDS TO...

Parliament quizzes Avic, Mikalile

Watchdog -
Mikalile, AVIC in dock Daily Mail THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC)...

Zambia under 17 girls beat Botswana

Watchdog -
Zambia Under 17 women has beaten Botswana by 5...

Advantages of MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform

adverts -
In 2010, Metaquotes released the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Miles Samoa’s aide explains compromising Photos

Main News 0
PRESS AIDE TO MILES SAMPA CHAZE MWALE RESPONDS TO...

Parliament quizzes Avic, Mikalile

Main News 0
Mikalile, AVIC in dock Daily Mail THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC)...

Zambia under 17 girls beat Botswana

Breaking News 0
Zambia Under 17 women has beaten Botswana by 5...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.