Musokotwane to take part in world Bank panel discussion

The roundtable will convene speakers to explore what Governments can do to avoid build-ups of unsustainable debt in the future through sustainable debt management and increased debt transparency.

In situations where debt is already unsustainable, the discussion will focus on what countries can do to address vulnerabilities or tackle restructurings, especially in times of conflict and crisis.

FORMAT

This panel discussion will be open (in-person and online via livestream) to all those registered to attend the 2022 Annual Meetings —including Government representatives, development partners, World Bank staff, Civil Society, and members of the media.

(08:30 Hrs – USA ET & 14:30 Hrs CAT)

MANAGING DEBT AMID RISING UNCERTAINTY (World Bank Event, Washington DC, USA)

SPEAKER’S

1) ANSHULA KANT, Chief Financial Officer, World Bank (Opening Remarks)

2) Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP, Minister of Finance & National Planning Zambia.

3) YURIY BUTSA, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management Ukraine.

4) ELENA DUGGAR, Chief Credit Officer Americas, Moody’s Investors Service.

5) PHIL STEVENS

Head of International Financial Institutions

UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

MODERATOR

MARCELLO ESTEVAO

Global Director – Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment, World Bank.

OBJECTIVES

PANEL DISCUSSION

Lessons learnt on managing debt amid rising uncertainty.

● Round 1

Debt management in times of crisis (15 mins)

● Round 2

Debt transparency (15 mins)

● Audience Q&A (20 mins)

BACKGROUND

Amid overlapping crises that are hitting the poorest people especially hard, increased fiscal space has become essential to ensuring adequate response and recovery efforts.

A conversation on global economic growth and development at this juncture therefore requires a conversation on managing debt and addressing vulnerabilities.

This roundtable will focus on solutions against the backdrop of record debt levels in developing countries.

It will also highlight lessons learned from the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Finance Policy (SDFP) in facilitating debt transparen