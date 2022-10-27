Mundubile, Kafwaya file for PF presidency

Mporokoso Member of Parliament and Opposition Whip, Hon Brian MUNDUBILE and Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe KAFWAYA have today successfully submitted their applications to contest the PF Presidency.
Hon Mundubile handed in his application letter to contest the top job at 11:30hrs today at the PF secretariat where he was received by PF Acting Secretary General, Hon Nickson Chilangwa.
Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya submitted his application via his representative, Mr Venny Kabamba.
The PF has set 28th October, 2022 as the deadline for receiving of application letters for those desiring to contest the Party’s top job.
More aspiring candidates are expected to apply for the top position before the deadline hits.
27 – 10 – 2022
Issued by;
Antonio Mwanza
Media Director
Patriotic Front
Why do Zambians use words like Honorable, Excellency etc. when discussing ministers or members of parliament? We need to change how we teach English in our schools so that our people can speak confidently and not use terms that don’t mean much. Matter of fact we should start teaching English in the first and second years of college. Zambia ranks at the bottom of the literacy rang in Africa. Think I am kidding? Listen to a Zambia National team player talk, it’s always a disaster.
PF THE PARTY THAT DID NOT TAKE PRESIDENT SATA TO HOSIPITAL IN TIME.
MR. SATA IN THE OPPOSITION, WAS TAKEN TO HOSPITAL SOONEST UNDER PRESIDENT MWANAWASA
YOUR CAMPAIGN SHOULD INCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS WHY WITHIN PF.
How old was Mr. Sata, 75? Come on dude, the man was responsible for his life. You going to blame his death on the party of fools (PF). I think that is so unfair especially when you consider that Sata held on to the presidency up to the last minute when he knew that he was dying. I don’t agree with you PF cadre.