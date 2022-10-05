Menu
Mumbi Phiri murder trial begins

By: Watchdog

Date:

Former Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has appeared in court over the charge of murder.

Murder is non bailable offense meaning that you stay in jail until your case is concluded.

Mumbi Phiri and her co-accused Shebby Chilekwa pleaded not guilty to a murder charge of United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre Lawrence Banda.

According to their lawyer Charles Changano the matter came up before Judge Charles Zulu and the duo pleaded not guilty.

“The charge was read to them by the marshal as murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code and the matter was adjourned to tomorrow (today),” he said.

