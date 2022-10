THE Mongu High Court has found Mumbi Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa, with a case to answer in the murder of Lawrence Banda in 2019.The matter has been adjourned to December.

It means that the court has found that it is very likely that Mumbi Phiri and Chilekwa murdered Banda. Mumbi and Shebby now have to defend themselves.

Murder is a non-bailable offense, meaning the accused persons will remain in jail until the matter is concluded.