Mobile money scammers arrested

FIVE suspects have been apprehended in Southern Province in connection with various cybercrimes and cash fraud involving mobile money transfer for goods bought through Facebook but never delivered.

A Joint team comprising Officers from the Zambia Police Service and Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) carried out the operation.

Below is a full statement issued by Zambia Police Service Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA.

29th September,2022 – A Joint team comprising of officers from Zambia Police Service and Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) recently conducted Investigations in Southern Province on a number of prevailing cybercrime and cash fraud involving mobile money transfer for goods bought through Facebook but never delivered and fake network providers. After the investigations, five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the offences of Theft, Unauthorized Access to Data, Obtaining Money by False Pretences, Making Documents without Authority and Personation.

The team recovered four cell phones, two desk top computers, one Laptop, eight Automated Teller Machines Visa cards, two National Registration Cards and 28 Sim cards.

Two amongst the five suspects namely Miyoba Chisanga aged 25 of Manungu Township in Monze and Dawson Sibande aged 27 of Manungu orphanage in Monze who are employees of Top Image a company contracted to manage Sim replacement in areas where MTN Zambia is not present have been charged and arrested for Theft and Unauthorised Access to Data. It is alleged that the two employees of Top Image have been resetting MTN Mobile money wallets pin codes belonging to victims of financial related crimes mostly when cell phones are stolen from members of the public.

Meanwhile Ignatius Samasumo Pesuka aged 22 who is a businessman of house number 442 Riverside in Choma has been charged and arrested for Obtaining Money by false pretences, Making Documents without Authority and Personation.

During the same operation the officers charged and arrested Samuel Kasonkomona aged 21 and Boniface Mahepo aged 32 for the offence of Making Documents without authority.

It is further alleged that a fake company operated by Ignatius called Connectify Broad Band limited was involved in the sales of unlimited internet data, hacking of social media, online mobile banking platforms, unauthorized access, manipulation of critical database and forgery.

All the recovered items have been seized under the seizure of goods Section 121(1) of Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects will appear in Court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON