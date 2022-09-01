Menu
Mizinga Melu explains benefit of IMF deal

By: Watchdog

Date:

*Mizinga Melu writes*

As you rise……as we celebrate the closing of the IMF $1.3bn deal! Some key facts on what we should expect:

1. Zambia’s debt will be restructured
2. More money will be spent on Education and Health
3. Interest rates expected to reduce
4. Exchange rate to continue appreciating
5. Investor confidence expected to increase! Sovereign credit rating agencies will begin to issue statements or even adjust country credit rating…further lowering the risk perception in the country
6. Greater risk and Credit appetite will accelerate Growth to the productive sectors.

Zambia is Open for Business!

