Menu
Search
Main News

Minister Milupi says ready to face the law

By: Watchdog

Date:

*I’M READY TO FACE THE LAW IF I HAVE COMMITTED ANY ILLEGALITY AS MINISTER*

Fellow citizens, I accepted my appointment as infrastructure, housing and urban development minister in the UPND-led New Dawn administration, on the strong conviction that that presidential appointment is about serving the greater interests of the Zambian people, not my interests.

This is the type of government the New Dawn is running; one anchored on the values of transparency and accountability. When we have something to share with the people, we will say it the way it is without hiding anything. When we have nothing to say, we keep quiet.

Therefore, to those saying they are aware of certain excesses that we have committed in the line of duty, our word is, I am not beyond reproach as Charles Lubasi Milupi. Report me to the law enforcement agencies.

Under the New Dawn administration the doors have been opened widely for anyone to report any government official to the law enforcement agencies over any alleged unlawful acts. Thus, we are more than ready to face the law. Otherwise, our record of public service speaks for itself.

*Charles Milupi*

#newdawn
#transparency
#accountability

Previous articleSimple Way To Download Powerbet App And Also Bookmark It On Your Browser
Next articleHH to address Cop 27
Watchdog
Watchdog

1 COMMENT

  1. You doing fine.
    It is these people who think they are patriotic when they do not understand that it is totally wrong to assume that Government is a magician. All Governments function on the treasury left by the previous resume.
    Here we see clearly that the PF Government was working to destroy the good governance in Zambia by making the next Government fail to function by over borrowing and defaulting deliberately.
    There was purely no patriotism in PF governance of our country.
    And yet, they are fielding people without shame!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

HH to address Cop 27

Watchdog -
HH TO ADDRESS COP27 President Hakainde Hichilema writes👇 Fellow citizens. We have...

Simple Way To Download Powerbet App And Also Bookmark It On Your Browser

adverts -
“Powerbet does not have an official app at the...

Justice Chibesakunda extols HH

Watchdog -
Justice Chibesakunda Extols HH By Dickson Jere Justice Lombe Chibesakunda has...

HH off to Egypt

Watchdog -
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is tomorrow expected to depart for...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

HH to address Cop 27

Breaking News 1
HH TO ADDRESS COP27 President Hakainde Hichilema writes👇 Fellow citizens. We have...

Simple Way To Download Powerbet App And Also Bookmark It On Your Browser

Main News 0
“Powerbet does not have an official app at the...

Justice Chibesakunda extols HH

Main News 1
Justice Chibesakunda Extols HH By Dickson Jere Justice Lombe Chibesakunda has...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.