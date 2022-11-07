Minister Milupi says ready to face the law

*I’M READY TO FACE THE LAW IF I HAVE COMMITTED ANY ILLEGALITY AS MINISTER*

Fellow citizens, I accepted my appointment as infrastructure, housing and urban development minister in the UPND-led New Dawn administration, on the strong conviction that that presidential appointment is about serving the greater interests of the Zambian people, not my interests.

This is the type of government the New Dawn is running; one anchored on the values of transparency and accountability. When we have something to share with the people, we will say it the way it is without hiding anything. When we have nothing to say, we keep quiet.

Therefore, to those saying they are aware of certain excesses that we have committed in the line of duty, our word is, I am not beyond reproach as Charles Lubasi Milupi. Report me to the law enforcement agencies.

Under the New Dawn administration the doors have been opened widely for anyone to report any government official to the law enforcement agencies over any alleged unlawful acts. Thus, we are more than ready to face the law. Otherwise, our record of public service speaks for itself.

*Charles Milupi*

