Miles Samoa’s aide explains compromising Photos

By: Watchdog

Date:

PRESS AIDE TO MILES SAMPA CHAZE MWALE RESPONDS TO TRENDING PICTURE:

Hon Miles Sampa Gets Mobbed For Pictures Each Time He at an Event

At the Zikomo awards at Bonanza a few weeks ago he was called backstage to go present an award 🥇.
A group of models asked if can take pics with him and to which he politely agreed. After that several of them asked to get individual pics with him. This was at the time the topic of LBGTQ was trending. He whispered a jock to one as pic was being taken if she was male or famale.

He had no idea she had a hand gesture in front of his shirt.

It was within a few moments all (group and one of each) pics were taken and he proceeded to present the award.

After other artists and actors behind stage also asked for pics with him.

He then walked back to the VVIP audience section to his table where he was seated with his beautiful wife Nchimunya, Hon Ronald Chitotela and others.

Miles Sampa has no control over fans who ask to take pics with him at public places and then choose to abuse same pics for publicity stunts.

Watchdog
Watchdog

