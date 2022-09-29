Meet Zambian’s envoy at Miss Global

A NDOLA-based model Grace Mwila, 26, leaves for Nigeria tomorrow for the second edition of Miss Interglobal beauty pageant competition.

The beauty pageant with focus on peace is slated for September 30 to October 7 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Miss Interglobal 2022 whose theme is ‘Blossom’ gives young women an equal opportunity to represent their countries irrespective of their race, beliefs, tradition, colour, culture, religion, language, to promote the Peace Advocacy, using their talent and voice to serve humanity.

Grace’s advocacy aims at ending early marriages and sensitising young people about the dangers of early pregnancies. She also focuses on empowering young girls who are victims of early marriages and early or unwanted pregnancies with skills that can uplift their future life.

Grace who is a seasoned award-winning model will represent Zambia amongst the best 14 contestants headlined to represent their countries from around the world.

She was crowned Miss Valentines Copperbelt Second Runners Up in 2014 in Lusaka, Miss Copperbelt 2016-18 in Ndola, Miss Global Beauty Zambia in Lusaka 2019, Face Of Beauty fouth runner Up (2019) in Lusaka, appointed Miss Charm Zambia 2020 and on this score she is set to go and contest for the Miss Global pageant crown later this year in Vietnam.

Some of the contestants that will be competing for Miss Interglobal are Salma Anibari of Norway, Julia Dobrova of Belarus, Gabrielyn Farngalo of Liberia, Celia Fiechop of Cameroon, Agness Satura of Tanzania and Sonali Sapkota of Nepal.

Others are Ela Apostol of Romania, Jaliya Baluubu of Uganda, Natalia Baranska of Poland, Tonta Washington of Nigeria, Regina Darkwah of Ghana, Hanna Abate of Ethiopia, Keo Senglyhour of Cambodia.