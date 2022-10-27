Menu
Measles breaks out in Kaputa

By: Watchdog

Date:

Suspected measles reported in Kaputa

MEASLES has broken out in Kaputa, Northern Province, with nine suspected cases reported so far.

District Health director Lushiku Bananga confirmed the development during the meeting with area Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu in Kaputa on Tuesday.

“We recorded the first case last month and we sent samples to Lusaka and they came out positive,” he said.

“Since that time, we have recorded nine cases. “Previously, we have heard of cases of measles in Southern Province but the clients that we have here have not been there, so it means it’s just an outbreak within the district h

Watchdog
Watchdog

