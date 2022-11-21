Maxwell Chongu arrested

November 21, 2022 – Police in Lusaka through the Investigations Team have arrested and charged Maxwell Chongu a businessman aged 41 and Rozyna Mweemba Mumba a housewife aged 37 both of Avondale in Lusaka and Directors of Greenside Suppliers and Investments Limited for the offences of Undertaking Construction Works without a valid National Council for Construction Certificate Contrary to Section 21(1)(2) of the National Council for Construction (NCC) Act No. 13 of 2003, Obtaining Pecuniary Advantage by False Pretences Contrary to Section 309A of the Penal Code Chapter 87 and Money Laundering Contrary to Section seven of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act number 14 of 2001 as read with amendment Act Number 44 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

The duo through their Company Greenside Supplies and Investments Limited secured a sub-contract with the AFCONS Infrastructure Limited in the construction of Lusaka City Decongestion Project in May 2019 without a valid National Council for Construction Certificate and thereby obtained a pecuniary advantage of USD 48,512 from the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

The team seized and restricted the following properties:

1. House on stand No F/378a/A/1223 valued at K 1,850, 000 and

2. Mercedes Benz Truck valued at K140, 000 which are proceeds of the money obtained from the contract.

The two suspects have been released on Police bond awaiting court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer