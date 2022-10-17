Masebo fires Irene Muyenga

Masebo fires Ireen Muyenga

. . . replaces her with friend

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has continued with her bullish way of running the Ministry of Health.

This time, she has removed veteran administrator IreenMuyenga from her position as member and chairperson of the Nurses and Midwives Council of Zambia and replaced her with Dr Patricia Mukwato who is Masebo’s friend.

Masebo is also lobbying for Dr Mukwato to be appointed Permanent Secretary (administration) at the Ministry of Health to replace Dr George Magwende.

Masebo was instrumental in the firing of Dr Magwendeand has a bad relationship with Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (technical services) LucksonKasonka

In the case of Ms Muyenga, the only offence she committed was to refuse to unfairly remove Dr Banda as registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

After Ms Muyenga’s removal from her position, the first task Dr Mukwato had was to fire Dr Aaron Banda as Nursing and Midwifery Council registrar.

Ms Muyenga was dropped together with her deputy vice chairperson Professor Annie Phiri Namakando.

This is how Masebo is running the ministry.

She has previously differed with medical doctors whom she has accused of pilfering drugs from government hospitals.

She has also openly insulted nurses.

Meanwhile, Masebo has also influenced the human resources department at the Ministry of Health to send officers on forced leave for no apparent reason.