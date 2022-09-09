Mansa receives 387 new teachers

FREE EDUCATION POLICY – QUANTITY AND QUALITY

We are pleased to announce that in order to mitigate the teacher pupil ratio problem, Government has posted 387 teachers from the ones recently recruited to Mansa district. These include pre-school, primary and secondary school teachers as well as lecturers.

The introduction of free education in 2022 by the Zambian government is a positive step towards achieving the United Nations’ fourth goal among the Sustainable Development Goals of 2015 which states “to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

As of 31st March 2022, the district recorded 11% increase in total number of enrolled pupils from 67,795 on 30th November 2021 to 75426.

In order to address some challenges faced in the education sector, both Mansa Central and Bahati constituencies have allocated at least 40% of the funds under community projects in the 2022 CDF to build more classroom blocks, teachers houses and purchase desks.

We are also calling for increased funding to the Ministry of Education by Government, specifically aimed at improving the manner in which education is being conducted in our country.

We thank all the stakeholders for the input that has been made so far and urge each and everyone to continue working together for the betterment of our country as Zambians.

Njikho Musuku

Mayor of Mansa

06.09.2022