Menu
Search
Subscribe
Main News

Mansa receives 387 new teachers

By: Watchdog

Date:

FREE EDUCATION POLICY – QUANTITY AND QUALITY

We are pleased to announce that in order to mitigate the teacher pupil ratio problem, Government has posted 387 teachers from the ones recently recruited to Mansa district. These include pre-school, primary and secondary school teachers as well as lecturers.

The introduction of free education in 2022 by the Zambian government is a positive step towards achieving the United Nations’ fourth goal among the Sustainable Development Goals of 2015 which states “to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

As of 31st March 2022, the district recorded 11% increase in total number of enrolled pupils from 67,795 on 30th November 2021 to 75426.

In order to address some challenges faced in the education sector, both Mansa Central and Bahati constituencies have allocated at least 40% of the funds under community projects in the 2022 CDF to build more classroom blocks, teachers houses and purchase desks.

We are also calling for increased funding to the Ministry of Education by Government, specifically aimed at improving the manner in which education is being conducted in our country.

We thank all the stakeholders for the input that has been made so far and urge each and everyone to continue working together for the betterment of our country as Zambians.

Njikho Musuku
Mayor of Mansa
06.09.2022

Previous articlePolice arrest Sean Tembo for insulting
Next articlePolice arrest Sean Tembo for insulting
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atlas Mara in $3.8 million theft allegation

Watchdog -
ATLAS MARA IN $3.8 MILLION DOLLARS THEFT SCANDAL Atlas Mara,...

HH tours Kabushi

Watchdog -
President Hakainde Hichilema has assured people of Kabushi that...

Police arrest Sean Tembo for insulting

Watchdog -
Police in Lusaka have apprehended and detained Patriots for...

Police arrest Sean Tembo for insulting

Watchdog -
Police in Lusaka have apprehended and detained Patriots for...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Atlas Mara in $3.8 million theft allegation

More News 0
ATLAS MARA IN $3.8 MILLION DOLLARS THEFT SCANDAL Atlas Mara,...

HH tours Kabushi

Main News 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has assured people of Kabushi that...

Police arrest Sean Tembo for insulting

Main News 0
Police in Lusaka have apprehended and detained Patriots for...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.