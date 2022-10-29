Man of Mansa arrested for having sex with goat

Police arrest a 30-year old man for having canal knowledge of a She-goat.

October 29, 2022 – Police in Samfya are holding one suspect for the offence of Bestiality.

The suspect who has been identified as John Chipulu aged 30 of Mashimi village in Mansa District is alleged to have had canal knowledge of a She goat.

The incident occurred between October 27, 2022 around 21:00 hours and October 28, 2022 around 05:00 hours at Mashimi village in Mansa District.

Police investigations revealed that in September 2022 the owner of the goat identified as Bebiana Ngosa asked her neighbour to be keeping her She goat which was a kid. The goat was kept and always tied to a tree close to the house.

On October 28, 2022 around 05:00 hours, the goat was discovered dead and untied from the tree with visible human footprints around.

Community members then started following the footprints which led to the suspects house who admitted to have stolen the goat and took it to his house where he had canal knowledge of it and later pushed a stick in its vagina causing it to die instantly.

Police officers took the goat for postmortem and results revealed that there was evidence of sexual penetration.

The suspect is in Police Custody waiting for court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer