Man kills wife, kills himself

Man commits suicide after killing his wife

By Christopher Miti

A Chipata man has committed suicide after allegedly murdering his wife who was also a teacher at Nyakutwa Primary School on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga Cephas Chirwa of Nabvutika area wrote that he had decided to commit suicide due to alleged promiscuity of his wife.

On Tuesday, Cephas Chirwa of Nabvutika Compound went into hiding after allegedly

murdering his wife Kunda Phiri aged between 35 to 40 years on Tuesday.

Hamoonga stated that police had earlier launched a

manhunt for Chirwa in connection with the murder of his wife.

But Chirwa was found dead in the grave yard about 50 metres from his house.

“Brief facts are that the deceased was a suspect in a murder case of

his wife F/Kunda Phiri a teacher of Nyakutwa primary school who was

murdered on 1st November, 2022 at around 14:00 hours. The Suspect

immediately went missing from home after murdering his wife.

The deceased had no physical injuries and there was no bottle or

anything to have contained poisonous substance at the scene. He was

found with a note in his pocket stating that he had taken his life due

to the promiscuity of his wife,”the police spokesperson stated.

Hamoonga said Chirwa corpse was deposited in Chipata central hospital mortuary awaiting burial as police did not suspect any foul play.