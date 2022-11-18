Main ECN Broker Features

Nowadays, forex trading is quite a complex process, including numerous intermediaries between asset sellers and buyers. Therefore, all the deals made by investors are accompanied by pretty high commissions. That’s why ECN was created to decrease fee payments within the trading process. Electronic Communication Network allows for avoiding engaging ‘seeking profit’ intermediaries (such as market makers) when making deals. Consequently, sellers and buyers cooperate here directly.

Source

To make deals within the specified system, traders need to hire an ECN broker . This is because only qualified specialists may access the market. The mentioned brokerage companies don’t act as ‘seeking profit’ intermediaries. In fact, they just represent the dealers’ interests in the market. However, experts recommend choosing only reputable ECN brokers (e.g., FBS). This would assist in avoiding fraud outside the system (e.g., when making cash out). But now, let’s look at the peculiarities of the described brokerage companies in more detail.

How Do ECN Brokers Work?

Generally, Electronic Communication Network is a decentralized system for making deals automatically. So, intermediaries here provide their customers with access to necessary assets. But they don’t delegate orders to third parties for finding counterparties. Also, brokers consolidate quotes from various market participants here. And such an operation algorithm allows decreasing spreads. Nay, Electronic Communication Network brokerage companies levy a fixed commission for each transaction performed by traders.

ECN Technology in Simple Words

Source

Such systems gather as well as show forex traders the best available demand and supply quotes from various market parties. Then the network automatically compares collected data for completing trades. So, ECN gathers all market information in the only ‘public pool’. And this allows making deals without ‘seeking profit’ intermediaries’ assistance.

ECN Commission Accrual Structure

Brokers within Electronic Communication Networks aren’t able to make money acting against their clients’ interests. For traders to realize that deep, let’s look at how forex classic trading participants gain profit:

Traders – make money by selling or buying certain assets by predicting their rate fluctuations. Dealers need to use the services of brokerage companies to access the market. Brokers – represent investors in the market. Such intermediaries act based on traders’ orders. So, they look for market makers to sell or purchase assets. Brokers levy certain commissions for their services. Market makers – usually, such participants are huge financial establishments that directly buy and sell assets. These organizations hold the bought funds on their own accounts till the right counterparty won’t be found. Such huge participants earn money by trading assets at higher or lower rates than in the market. Sometimes, they bring up and down prices artificially.

Such an algorithm allows traders’ manipulation. This is especially true for small-cap investors when they use the services of doubtful brokers that simultaneously are market makers or closely cooperate with huge forex participants to make more profit. Thus, hefty FX players may cause cheating cases.

So, traders sometimes pay much higher commissions within the FX classic trading scheme. And such risks come to naught when investors apply ECN. That’s because this system doesn’t include market makers. Consequently, ECN brokers just have no motivation or possibility to trick their customers.

Features of Transaction Performing

ECN doesn’t use any exchanges to execute deals. Instead, trading operations are made automatically. The system executes a deal when it finds a buyer and seller with the best-matched quotes. Moreover, transactions may be fulfilled round-the-clock here. Deal performance is independent of ordinary exchanges’ opening hours.

ECN Accounts Advantages

Source

Specialists and experienced FX investors highlight the following benefits of such profiles:

Absence of restrictions on the counterparty selection. A trader working with an ECN account can pick contractors regardless of quote level. Transactions’ transparency. All deals are in public access in the order book. This allows investors not only to trade independently but also to analyze the competitors’ strategies. Floating spreads. Dealers may enter the trading process whenever they want by placing their own orders. High volatility. Floating spreads initiate sharp quote spikes. Standard accounts don’t have such a peculiarity. So, proficient investors can gain essential income from trading using volatile ECN profiles. Reliability. Reputable banks and corporations worldwide work with ECN. This confirms that applying an Electronic Communication Networks account is a secure way to trade in the FX market.

In addition, ECN profiles are quite convenient to use. Even novice traders may learn the main features of these accounts shortly. Investors need to consider these accounts’ disadvantages though.

What Cons Should Investors Know About When Cooperating With ECN Brokers?

Experts note the next shortcomings of the specified accounts:

Necessity to have quite hefty capital. Frequently, brokerage companies that provide traders access to ECN profiles set a large minimal deposit amount. Usually, dealers should have at least $1,000 on their balances to start making deals. However, such investments commonly pay off quickly. Availability of specific trading nuances. Therefore, ECN account usage requires particular knowledge and skills. Consequently, it may be pretty difficult for beginners to make profitable deals when working with the described profiles. But newbies can create demo ECN accounts to practice, develop their own strategies, or test popular trading tactics without risks of money tolls. Absence of possibility to trade some types of assets. However, ECN accounts still offer options to use all popular fiat currencies and up to 25 cryptocurrencies.

So, Electronic Communication Networks actually have no weak sides if traders lead a proper approach when applying them.

Features of Trustworthy ECN Brokers

Source

Such brokerage companies commonly offer their clients the following:

access to the most popular ECNs;

ability to browse order books, including both huge financial establishments and small-cap traders;

capability to change spreads.

Furthermore, reputable ECN brokers always sign contracts with their customers. They cooperate only with 18+ investors. Also, such companies propose numerous secure payment methods. Nay, trustworthy intermediaries regularly encourage traders with:

cashback for making deals actively;

generous bonuses within partnership programs;

incentives for certain activities performance (e.g., account verification or making a deposit);

lavish gifts as a part of various promotions;

bonuses within loyalty programs to regular customers.

To create an ECN account, reputable brokers require traders to fill out a specific form. Here, clients should specify personal data, phone number, and email. In addition, investors need to upload copies of their IDs. For more detail, visit fbs.com.