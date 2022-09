Lundazi Central MP Brenda Nyirenda Writes ;

“This is a great opportunity for us women to embrace. Zambia has never had a woman president..”

“Though broke but the spirit is willing. Donations can start now. Let us make our own leader who will be humble.”

“Lundazi 1 for PF presidency!”

Brenda is part of the power couple, Husband and Wife are both MPs

Hon. Davies Chisopa MP, PF MP since 2014, and Hon Brenda Nyirenda Chisopa MP, PF MP, Lundazi Central.