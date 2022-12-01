Lessons from a hen

The Best Lesson From The Hen:
1. It first lays enough eggs before sitting on them:
GOOD PLANNING.
2. When it starts sitting on the eggs, it minimizes movement:
DISCIPLINE.
3. It physically loses weight while sitting on its eggs due to decreased feeding:
SACRIFICE and SELF DENIAL.
4. It can sit on eggs from another hen:
INDISCRIMINATE and GENEROUS.
5. It sits on the eggs for 21 days, patiently waiting and even if they don’t hatch it will still lay eggs again:
FAITH, HOPE and COURAGE.
6. It detects unfertilized eggs and rolls them out:
SENSITIVE and DISCERNING.
7. It abandons the rotten eggs and starts caring for the hatched chicks even if it is only one:
WISE, CONSCIOUS and REALISTIC.
8. No one can touch its chick:
PROTECTIVE LOVE.
9. It gathers all its Chicks together:
UNITY of PURPOSE.
10. It doesn’t abandon the chicks before they mature: MENTORING
Live your dreams, one day they will hatch and you will see them grow.
Agri-Tech Zambia