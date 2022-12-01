Lessons from a hen

The Best Lesson From The Hen:

1. It first lays enough eggs before sitting on them:

GOOD PLANNING.

2. When it starts sitting on the eggs, it minimizes movement:

DISCIPLINE.

3. It physically loses weight while sitting on its eggs due to decreased feeding:

SACRIFICE and SELF DENIAL.

4. It can sit on eggs from another hen:

INDISCRIMINATE and GENEROUS.

5. It sits on the eggs for 21 days, patiently waiting and even if they don’t hatch it will still lay eggs again:

FAITH, HOPE and COURAGE.

6. It detects unfertilized eggs and rolls them out:

SENSITIVE and DISCERNING.

7. It abandons the rotten eggs and starts caring for the hatched chicks even if it is only one:

WISE, CONSCIOUS and REALISTIC.

8. No one can touch its chick:

PROTECTIVE LOVE.

9. It gathers all its Chicks together:

UNITY of PURPOSE.

10. It doesn’t abandon the chicks before they mature: MENTORING

Live your dreams, one day they will hatch and you will see them grow.

Agri-Tech Zambia