Kitwe company in trouble over tax evasion

Kitwe taxpayer found with a case on false returns and tax evasion

A Kitwe based company has been found with a case to answer at the Kitwe subordinate court for tax evasion and filing false returns to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

It is reported that Focus on Equipment and Services Limited working together with Xing Tang as director, Edward Mwamulima as an accountant and Kennedy Chintukwane as human resource officer, furnish tax invoices to ZRA to show that Mount Meru Petroleum Limited had supplied taxable goods to them.

However, that was not the case as it was established that Focus Equipment and Services Limited had presented false documents on dates between January 1, and March 2 2022 in Kitwe.

According to a statement released by ZRA Acting Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala it was further revealed that in the same period and jurisdiction the accused people fraudulently recovered value added tax (VAT).

Nzala disclosed that the accused recovered VAT by furnishing false returns purporting that taxable supplies were made to Focus Equipment and Services Limited for the month of May 2020 when in fact not.

Revenue loss amounted to K458,251.

The Court found all the accused persons with a case to answer and accordingly put them on their defence.

The accused persons elected to give evidence on oath and will call fourteen (14) witnesses in their defence.

The case has been adjourned to the 5th, 6th and 7th December 2022 for commencement of defence.

The trial will be before Honourable Maloza Phiri and is being prosecuted by the ZRA in-house counsels.