Kapyongo and wife arrested over property worth K29 million

Former Minister of Home Affairs STEPHEN KAMPYONGO and his wife WANZIYA CHIRWA have been arrested for possession of property worth over K29m suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Anti- Corruption Commission -ACC- Chief Corporate Affairs Officer TIMOTHY MOONO says Mr. KAMPYONGO is accused of possessing properties off Twin Palm Road in Lusaka valued at K1.6m.

Mr. MOONO says two other properties related to the same charges against Mr. KAMPYONGO are valued at K1.6m in Chifwema area.

He says details in the charges against Mr. KAMPYONGO’s wife WANZIYA, a Chief Planner at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, are that she possessed properties in Eureka Park off Kafue Road Meanwood Ndeke, Foxdale Lusaka, Ibex Hill and Mikango.

Mr. MOONO says WANZIYA also did possess K1.3m and K1.2M in two separate bank accounts held at Indo Zambia Bank.

He says the value of WANZIYA’s properties exceed her verified sources of income.

Mr. MOONO has told ZNBC News that Mr. KAMPYONGO and his wife have been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

Mr. KAMYONGO and his wife were interviewed from about 15:50 hours to about 18:15 hours

And Mr. KAMPYONGO’s lawyer GEORGE CHISANGA said his client was formerly charged and will be appear in Count on November 1st, 2022.

Mr. CHISANGA added that in coming up with the value of the properties, the ACC added undeveloped properties some of which were just allocated by the Ministry of lands.