Kanchibiya MP wants RDA to account for money

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

*RDA MUST ACCOUNT FOR FUNDS USED ON CHAMBESHI-CHINKOBO ROAD IN KANCHIBIYA CONSTITUENCY*

We wish to place on record that Road Development Agency (RDA) has given the people of Kanchibiya Constituency including users of the Kasama-Mpika road a raw deal. We are therefore calling on the Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Hon Charles Milupi to intervene.

In 2021, about K700,000 was released to RDA Regional Office in Muchinga Province to carry out rehabilitation works on Chambeshi-Chinkobo Road. RDA only managed to bring one grader on site and promised to mobilize tippers and compactors in order for the works to be carried out as scheduled. The grader was withdrawn and to date, there has been no activity on this road. Instead RDA’s grader worsened the condition of this road and we are now asking the Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development to intervene as the people of Kanchibiya demand remedial measures arising from RDA’s recklessness.

Further, Mpika-Kanchibiya-Kasama Road, especially the stretch between Chambeshi and Kanchibiya River has deteriorated. To date, RDA has failed to maintain the road and the stretch in question even they are aware that heavy vehicles are using this road to avoid the extensively damaged Great North Road.

We are calling on the Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development to shake up RDA in order for them to account. With rains almost around the corner, we risk losing lives on these two roads.

Signed:

Hon Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency

19.09.2022