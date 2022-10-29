Kanchibiya MP thanks govt as CDF grader arrives

Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chilufya Chanda shared:

“Ba Kanchibiya, your grader has finally touched your blessed soils.

Make a date to be with us n the 8th November 2022, as we shall have our groundbreaking ceremony for the following projects:

1. Civic Centre (CDF 2022)

2. Police Station (CDF 2022)

3. Radio Station (CDF 2022)

4. Unveiling of the Grader (CDF 2022).

Putting your resources at work!

Let me pay glowing tribute to the well-able CDF Committee for putting the interests of Kanchibiya First!

Let me also thank our implementing agency, the Kanchibiya Town Council ensuring speedy execution. Let me say that the work to build has just began. Let us deliver for the good of the people of Kanchibiya.

Thank you so much to Government for making this possible for Kanchibiya – Mwabombeni!

#Kanchibiya #CDF2022 #Building_Together #Solution_Focused #People_Centred #ResultsDriven ”

©️ Sunday Chanda – Kanchibiya MP