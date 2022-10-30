KALABA FACES REVOLT IN “HIS NEW PARTY”

An audio has emerged in which office bearers for the Citizens First party are complaining over Harry Kalaba’s conduct,which could cost the party with deregistration.

According to the audio,the office bearers are complaining that Mr Kalaba had violated the constitution by declaring himself president when the constitution says for one to be a President,he shouldbhave been a member of the party for more than 5 years.

Here is a verbatim below of one of the office bearers and a family member of the late Fred Mubanga,who was the President of Citizens First Party.

Office bearer:Good morning my Sister.

Family member:Good morning.

Office bearer:Sorry to call you this early,especially that you are still mourning our brother.

Family member:Aaah,its fine.Thank you.

Office bearer:The reason I have decided to call you is to basically share with you some things we are worried with as office bearers for Citizens First party which was founded by our brother.

Family member:Ooooh okay…

Office bearer:We are worried because at the rate at which Mr Harry Kalaba is moving,our party can be in problems.

Family member:Ooh okay.

Office bearer:You see,Mr Kalaba on 21st October, withdraw an application for registration of his political party called Liberty Party from the registra of societies,that should have been on Friday.

And over the weekend,he called us so that on Tuesday,25th October we write to the registra to have him included as an office bearer of Citizens First party and subsequent to be put as president.

Family member:This is this year?

Office bearer:Yes,this year.

Family member:Okay.

Office bearer:We did that but whilst there,the registra asked us why we were abrogating our own constitution by adding a person go be president when the constitution says a president of the party should have been a member of of the party for 5 years.

We saw sense for that guidance and quickly went to brief Mr Kalaba.

Mr Kalaba told us to write on a piece of paper that we had amended our constitution.

Family members:Sure?

Office bearer:Yes,just imagine.

Family member: (laughs)

Office bearer:Awee sure,then the following day which was the 26th,we went to the registra and presented the paper of amendment to the 5 years clause and then we were asked as to why we went again against the constitution.

They guided us that as per our constitution,any amendment has been done at the convention with the thirds majority.

Family member:Is that so?

Office bearer:Unfortunately yes.

(Office bearer keeps quite for some seconds)

Family member:Am following…

Office bearer:Ok.So,whilst we were leaving the office of the registra of societies,Mr Kalaba had proceeded with the lanch were he announced that he was a president and leader of Citizens First party before we could even finalize everything.

Family member:This is serious.

Office bearer:And that is our fear,because we risk been deregistered especially that Mr Kalaba is not yet an office bearer and is now posing as our president.

So this is a serious breach to our constitution.

Family member:My brother sorry to cut you short even if you are the one who has called.

Office bearer:No,its fine.

Family member:You see,Mr Kalaba has no shame.

Ba Mubanga died on the 13th of October,2022 and we burried pa 15th October.

Then ba Kalaba grabs the party just within a week,that man has no shame.

As a family we are still mourning ba Mubanga and ba Kalaba has just moved so fast to get the party.

Office bearer:He is an opportunist and I feel we will have problems with him as members and already he has started the divide and rule.

Family member:No,I will explain to the family on what is happening and see how we can sit down with ba Kalaba and see how we can also benefit for the sweat of our brother.

Office bearer:I will keep in touch and I will be recording everything we discuss with him so that you are up to date.

Family member:That will be nice.

Office bearer:Natasha mukwai.

Family member:Emu mukwai.

The late Fred Mubanga was a member of the Democratic Party (DP) but differed with Mr Kalaba and went to form his own party.

Just after his death,Mr Kalaba grabs his party.