Kaizer Zulu arrested and charged

By: Watchdog

Date:

November 23, 2022 – Police have formally charged and arrested Kaizer Peter Zulu aged 52 of Ibex Hill area and Rafick Kakonde aged 32 of Chilenje township in Lusaka for four counts of Threatening Violence contrary to section 90 chapter 87 of the Penal Code which occurred on September 7, 2019 in Kafue District where the duo threatened to shoot and cause physical injuries on persons identified as Benard Nshindu, Sengewayo Jere, Saul Masikote and Manson Mweemba.

The duo have also been charged and arrested for the subject offence of Assault OABH contrary to section 248 chapter 87 of the Penal Code in which two people identified as Bernard Nshindu and Sengewayo Jere were assaulted by the suspects.

This occurred on September 7, 2019 in Kafue District.

The two suspects are detained in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

Danny Mwale
Deputy Police Public Relations Officer

