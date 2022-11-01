Menu
Search
Main News

Journalist arrested for sodomizing patient

By: Watchdog

Date:

JOURNALIST SYLVESTER KAUMBA FORMALLY CHARGED AND ARRESTED FOR SODOMIZING MAN WITH DOWN SYNDROME
By Balewa Zyuulu

Police have formally charged and arrested Lusaka based journalist Sylvester Kaumba aged 39 for the offence of unnatural offence contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr Kaumba who last week turned himself in to the police is accused of sodomizing a man with Down syndrome and a bottle picker at a named bar in Lusaka.

In a statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the suspect has since been released on police bond and is expected to appear in court soon.
PHOENIX NEWS

Previous articleKitwe company in trouble over tax evasion
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kitwe company in trouble over tax evasion

Watchdog -
Kitwe taxpayer found with a case on false returns...

Fuel prices go up slightly

Watchdog -
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upward...

Try to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised

Watchdog -
BE HONEST AND PEACEFUL - M'MEMBE TOLD By Memory Zulu LUSAKA...

Kalaba faces revolt in his new party

Watchdog -
KALABA FACES REVOLT IN "HIS NEW PARTY" An audio has...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Kitwe company in trouble over tax evasion

Main News 0
Kitwe taxpayer found with a case on false returns...

Fuel prices go up slightly

Breaking News 0
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted upward...

Try to live in peace with others for once, M’membe advised

Main News 1
BE HONEST AND PEACEFUL - M'MEMBE TOLD By Memory Zulu LUSAKA...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.