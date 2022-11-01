Journalist arrested for sodomizing patient

JOURNALIST SYLVESTER KAUMBA FORMALLY CHARGED AND ARRESTED FOR SODOMIZING MAN WITH DOWN SYNDROME

By Balewa Zyuulu

Police have formally charged and arrested Lusaka based journalist Sylvester Kaumba aged 39 for the offence of unnatural offence contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr Kaumba who last week turned himself in to the police is accused of sodomizing a man with Down syndrome and a bottle picker at a named bar in Lusaka.

In a statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the suspect has since been released on police bond and is expected to appear in court soon.

PHOENIX NEWS