Menu
Search
Breaking News

JCC asks court to dismiss suspended DPP’s application

By: Watchdog

Date:

JCC calls on High Court to throw out DPP application

JUDICIAL Complaints Commission (JCC) has urged Lusaka High Court not to entertain suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi’s application for judicial review against the President’s refusal to waive her oath of secrecy.

JCC secretary Naisa Makeleta submits that the application should not be granted because it is fundamentally flawed, hence should be dismissed.

“It is our submission that this matter is wrongly before this court as the decisions that the applicant desires to impugn do not illustrate that there is a case fit for further investigation,” Ms Makeleta said.

This is in a case Ms Siyunyi is seeking leave to start judicial review proceedings against the head of State’s refusal to waive her oath of secrecy. She wanted the oath waived to enable her to respond to allegations of professional.

Previous articleWe have never supported LGBTs, says minister of information
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We have never supported LGBTs, says minister of information

Watchdog -
This is and has always been the position of...

Poor working conditions of Zambian journalists

Watchdog -
By Laura Miti Working Conditions in Private Media Houses are...

HH discusses investment with Indonesia

Watchdog -
President Hakainde Hichilema writes: On the...

LGBT clinic was opened in 2017

Watchdog -
IN 2017, PF Allowed UTH to open a clinic...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

We have never supported LGBTs, says minister of information

Main News 0
This is and has always been the position of...

Poor working conditions of Zambian journalists

Main News 0
By Laura Miti Working Conditions in Private Media Houses are...

HH discusses investment with Indonesia

Breaking News 0
President Hakainde Hichilema writes: On the...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.