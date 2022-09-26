Menu
By: Watchdog

Date:

Internet to be everywhere – HH

WITHIN the next six months, Zambia is earmarked to have access to fast internet services to be provided by Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, founded by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

After a successful meeting with a Starlink delegation in New York last week, President Hakainde Hichilema said the company will soon offer its services in Zambia in line with Government’s quest to embrace internet revolution.

“We expect that in under six months, we will have universal internet in this country,” the President said on arrival in Lusaka on Friday  from New York.

Watchdog
Watchdog

