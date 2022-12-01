Menu
I am very disappointed with Zanaco

By: Watchdog

Date:

I’m very disappointed with Zanaco.

I made a transaction on Saturday 26th November 2022 from my account to an airtel money account. The recipient did not recieve the money . A follow up was made to airtel who said the problem was with Zanaco. l made a follow up with Zanaco (complaint no. 2323371) told me that they are working on it. I visited Zanaco Bank here in Livingstone on monday to reverse the transaction but they told me they cannot reverse the transaction because the issue has already been taken up from the call centre. surely a big bank with qualified ICT staff failing to resolve an issue since Saturday 26th November. The money in question was needed to sort out an urgent thing and now lm stuck.
yesterday l was told the issue will be resolved by 10hrs today Thursday. l call them, all they tell me is we are working on it. since Saturday they are working on it. what kind of a bank is this? is this another way of stealing my money?

Angry customer

Watchdog
Watchdog

