How to Participate in ICO

The “cryptocurrency boom” is a thing of the past; with it, thousand-fold jumps in quotes and fabulous profits have sunk into oblivion. Making money on digital assets has become much more difficult.

Investors carefully assess the prospects of some cryptocurrencies online trading , so only experts can profit from the volatility of coins. Mechanisms for investing in tokens via Metatrader 5 are constantly being improved. A popular way to increase start-up capital today is ICO investment. We will discuss the features and prospects of the method in more detail below.

The ICO process is the initial offer of a cryptocurrency at a minimum (initial) cost. The mechanism is similar to the initial sale of company shares (IPO). Due to this method, developers are trying to get funding for the project by selling off the first blockchains.

The buyer of coins has the right to use them at their discretion in the future, for example, to sell or purchase goods (services) for them. This fundraising mechanism does not have a regulatory framework. Both an individual and a legal entity can initiate an initial coin offering.

The key to the success of an ICO is the novelty of the idea, the benefit to society, and the relevance of the service. Investing in a project gives an opportunity to make a profit and change the world for the better.

Where to track upcoming ICOs?

Aggregators act as the main way to identify ICOs. These sites (applications) accumulate disparate information about the upcoming coin offering.

Among other effective ways to learn about the ICO, we note visiting special forums (chats, channels), monitoring the news of the cryptocurrency world, and subscribing to email newsletters. ICO trackers deserve special attention.

They contain up-to-date information about the start of sales, the issuer’s name, and the starting price. Information about the developers, expert opinions, and project documentation, including a white paper, can be provided.

Evaluation of Projects Before Entry

The investor’s first step is to assess the benefits of the project and the prospects for its development since the increase in the coin’s value depends on this. Essential factors to consider before buying include:

Liquidity of the idea;

Development team;

The identity of the founder of the legal entity;

Manufacturability of the project, predetermining its popularity.

Experts recommend investing in ICOs that do not have material support. In this case, the quotes of the digital asset will grow much faster, and the risk of their fall will be minimized.

New coins give access to certain services or products of the project. It should be estimated how much it will be in demand in the market in the short term. Investing in advanced technology pays off in most cases.

Participation Strategies

There are three types of ICO participation strategies:

Speculative — buying and quickly dumping a digital asset after listing on the exchange;

Investment — the acquisition and preservation of a coin for maximum implementation;

Expectant — buying at the bottom of the market with the subsequent sale with an increase in quotations.

The choice of strategy depends on many factors. For beginners, the speculative mechanism is suitable since listing any digital asset on the exchange automatically increases its value.

Participation Risks and Ways to Minimize

The number of risks when participating in an ICO is significant. An investor may run into scammers who will curtail the project after receiving funds, or the idea’s implementation will face technical, legal, and material difficulties. According to statistics, more than 80% of ICOs are curtailed, their quotes reach 0, and “investors” lose their funds.

There are enough examples of successful ICOs on the Internet (EOS, Status, Bancor, etc.). You can minimize the risk of loss in the following ways:

Detailed assessment of the project;

Studying startup development plans;

Analysis of the scope of digital assets.

A practical method of risk reduction is ICO diversification. This is the division of investments among the most profitable projects from an economic point of view.

Some investments may not pay off, but many will “shoot,” leveling financial losses. Experienced investors have followed this strategy for a long time, putting the famous saying about a tit in hand into practice.

Scam Project: How to Recognize It?

A scam project is a digital asset created for fraud. With the help of ICO, it involves many inexperienced investors, after which it is curtailed. “Depositors” are left with nothing, and the money is deposited in scammers’ accounts. It is not easy to recognize scam projects, but they usually have the following features:

Aggressive marketing company;

Inaccuracy of the information provided;

Unknown developers (or they are figureheads);

The minimum number of subscribers in the social networks of the project.

It would not be superfluous to get acquainted with the reviews on the project, chat with potential investors on the forums, or with the developers themselves (as a rule, such an opportunity appears).

The smart contract is in the public domain when it is not a scam. It contains valuable information, for example, when the development was initiated, the number of interested parties, and the number of coins in circulation.

How Much Can You Earn?

The question of ICO profitability is rhetorical. Here you can both make a fortune and completely burn out. It all depends on the analytical skills of the investor, the accuracy of the information provided, and luck, which is an important factor in the final success. Here are some examples of profitable ICOs:

Stratis — current price $5.6 with an initial cost of $0.007 (yield 80,000%);

ARK — current price $0.79 with an initial cost of $0.01 (yield 8,000%);

Golos — current price $0.017 with an initial cost of $0.085 (yield 400%).

Thus, ICO is a promising way to invest in cryptocurrency. It allows you to buy digital assets at the initial emission stage in the hope that the quotes will skyrocket with the project’s development.

Investing in an ICO is associated with the risk of losing investments, so before purchasing tokens, you should study the information about a startup in detail and minimize possible risks.