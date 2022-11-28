How to Find Online Jobs in Africa

With high unemployment rates in most African countries, online jobs have become a great way to earn a living. You will find many youths, students, and middle-aged people telling you they work online. You might also be interested in working online and don’t know how to go about it. The first thing is to gain skills and then find a platform where you can sell your skills. Besides selling your skills via freelance websites, there are many other ways you can find online jobs in Africa. They include:

Freelance Websites

The best way to find online jobs is to sign up on freelance websites. There are many global and country-specific freelance websites that offer online jobs. Some of the commonly used global freelance websites include Fiverr, Upwork, Toptal, and SimplyHired. Other freelance websites that are country specific include Kuhustle available in Kenya, NoSweat in South Africa, and FindWorka in Nigeria.

There are many online jobs for Africans you can find on these platforms like content writing, web design, transcription, and many others. Payment methods vary from one platform to the other. Make sure to check their payment methods and terms of service before you sign up.

Social Media

Social media is a great place to connect and interact with people, but also a place where you can get online jobs. Some of these social media platforms include Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Many people are doing business on social media like hiring freelancers. One of the best ways to get online jobs through social media is by joining freelancing groups within your locality.

You will find many people advertising various online jobs. Look for jobs you can comfortably complete and reach out to advertisers. Besides, you will find many bloggers with social media pages for their blogs. You can reach out to them and let them know of your interest in online jobs. If they have an opportunity, they will hire you or they can recommend you to other bloggers in need of content managers.

Networking

The other way you can get online jobs in Africa is through networking. There are many Africans with blogs who are looking for content managers. Besides, there are people with busy freelance accounts who can’t manage their workload on their own. Such people tend to outsource labor and you can land such an opportunity.

As such, get to meet people, share and exchange ideas and you can learn of new opportunities. One of the best ways to go about it is to have a business card. List online services you can offer and give such cards to potential employers.

Also, try as much as possible to visit areas that are frequent with freelancers. Some of these places include co-working offices, and public and school libraries. Also, try and attend social events where freelancers are likely to turn up. Finally, make friends and let them know you are interested in online jobs.

Cold Pitching

Cold pitching is also a great way to find online jobs in Africa. Cold pitching involves sending targeted emails to strangers and explaining how you can be a useful solution to their needs. One of the best ways to get started with cold pitching is to find emails from potential employers and start sending them emails explaining how you can help them.

You can find such emails on potential clients’ websites. Just open their websites and proceed to their “Contact Us” page. Some of them do have a “Write for Us” page with a list of requirements. Your email must be enticing with a clear indication that you are in a position to address the client’s needs.

This tactic does not give immediate results. Clients can take longer to respond or fail to respond at all. But don’t give up. Keep looking for more potential clients and send them catchy emails.

Summary of How to Find Online Jobs in Africa

The above are some excellent ways to find online jobs in Africa. While signing up for a freelance account would be the most ideal way to get online jobs in Africa, there are also other ways you can find such jobs. Find what works best for you and get started. Finally, when you land an online job, give it your best and provide quality work. This way, you can attract and retain clients.