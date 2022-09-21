How PF leaders plan to make country ungovernable

EXPOSED: HOW PF LEADERS SCHEME TO MAKE THE COUNTRY UNGOVERNABLE THROUGH ANARCHY

PF and their surrogates have devised a well coordinated scheme that they hope will make the country ungovernable under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. This is according to highly placed sources that have been attending some planning meetings.

Among those in the planning teams are PF Central Committee member Emmanuel Mwamba, Bishop Alick Banda, Brian Hapunda, Brian Mundubile, Antonio Mwanza, and Stephen Kampyongo.

They have also enlisted their friendly forces still serving in key government institutions including in some security wings.

In one of the meetings chaired by Alick Banda, Emmanuel Mwamba is clearly heard saying they have so far studied President Hakainde Hichilema’s soft approach to governance.

“We thought he would come hard on us after losing power. We must take advantage of his soft and inclusive approach. This is a regime we can easily bring down within a few months. Let’s take advantage of the frustrations among their members,” Mwamba, who is at the centre of the whole scheme told the meeting.

In the evening meeting of Thursday 15th September 2022, the team agreed to embarrass President Hakainde Hichilema on his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America by heightening issues of homosexuality in the country.

In their planning, they agreed that the stories around homosexuality would be more believable if a religious leader issued a statement. They tasked Bishop Alick Banda to take the lead in attacking government on homosexuality, hence the statement that was issued by Bishop Banda where he linked cases of homosexuality to the New Dawn Government.

Bishop Banda was also tasked to identify other religious leaders who would be enlisted to champion this propaganda. Among those being targeted are Bishop Joshua Banda of Northmead Assembly of God, though the team said he was so far reluctant to join. Also being targeted to join the crusade is Healing Word Ministries Pastor Moses Chiluba. They are also targeting some media houses and radio talk show presenters who should keep bringing toxic topics on their shows.

This is a highly funded and well orchestrated project to make the country ungovernable by sponsoring civil unrest through propaganda, especially that the UPND government is slow to react and they are not explaining to the people the positives they are doing. Dr. Sampa who has since abandoned his superfluous ‘ban alcohol campaign’ has also been enlisted in the scheme.

On the issues of homosexuality, they are are sponsoring and stage-managing homosexual incidents hoping police will make arrests. The aim is to break up relationships with EU, USA so that they cancel the IMF bailout package. When this happens the country will again deepen into economic troubles that will make citizens rise against the government.

Among the main sponsors are corrupt business houses like Musa Biscuits and others that have been blacklisted by the UPND government on corrupt supply contracts.