How can casinos combat human trafficking? 

It’s been years since human traffickers have used casinos to give their illegal business huge profits. Hotels and hospitality industries use different casinos to meet potential buyers and sell the victims. As a result, if no necessary steps are taken to stop those traffickers, the casinos lose their name, fame, and regular customers.

If all casinos know how to locate the traffickers and take immediate steps against this crime, the human trafficking rate will reduce. So let’s go through this guide as soon as possible and find out how casinos combat human trafficking.

What is human trafficking?

Human trafficking refers to the exploitation of human beings through force, fraud, coercion, etc., for forced labor and commercial sex, wherein the third party makes a profit. Human traffickers are the most dangerous people in the world who can go to any extent for making a profit. On the other hand, the victims of human trafficking mostly don’t get rid of the situation they are pushed into. Therefore, human trafficking is a serious crime.

When it comes to the casino world, many human trafficking survivors have reported that traffickers use casinos to meet their clients, particularly in casinos combined with hotels. As a result, many casinos have served many victims to seek help from the authority. However, it does not happen in all cases, and casinos are still marked as one of the most used places for sex trafficking.

Suppose you have recently opened a casino or are a regular casino customer. In that case, you can also stop this illegal trafficking and save one's life if you identify what is going on.

Indicators of human trafficking in casinos

Identifying what truly is going on is not as easy as it sounds since human traffickers are trained and professional tricksters. Therefore, you have to be extremely careful and alarmed if you want to combat human trafficking. Let’s see the commonest red flags of human trafficking in casinos, mentioned by various organizations throughout the years.

If someone is paying for a room and using it often or the person is booking several rooms.

If there is someone with a person without an ID or any card, they may be the victim of human trafficking.

If someone is dominating the other person and not letting the victim speak with anyone else

In case the same person is requesting a room far from the entrance or with a view of the parking lot.

If someone constantly avoids talking to the casino staff and seems nervous and anxious, the person can be the victim. Therefore, all casinos must take special care of such behaviors.

Human trafficking victims are mostly younger and have to dress inappropriately to attract clients. So, if someone has dressed inappropriately and is uncomfortable with that, the person can be a victim.

Although it is a family-friendly casino, girls under 21 must be taken care of by the casino authority if they see any visible signs.

If you can see any of these red flags, you must instantly take initial steps against such a crime. Each time you see something fishy going on, and anyone is drunk or offering inappropriate lap dance or other commercial sex, you can get assured that something is wrong. Although there is nothing like human trafficking, you must prohibit such inappropriate behavior in your casino to keep the environment safe and customer-friendly.

How to combat human trafficking in casinos?

Do not let anyone inside your casino without showing any ID proof.

If you think something is wrong, keep chatting with them until the police arrive.

As soon as you identify something wrong, call 911 without waiting for another moment.

If you do not want any sort of danger inside your casino, without thinking twice, contact the human trafficking hotline.

Whatever you do, you must be alert to avoid any attack from the traffickers. Try to pretend that you know nothing about them and don't let them know your real intention. Wait till the police arrive, and do not take the law into your own hands.

Conclusion

So, whether you are the owner of a casino, a staff, or a customer, you must always be ready to protect helpless human trafficking victims if you are 100% sure that something is illegal here. Try your best: call the police, save the victim, and save your casino’s reputation. If you keep helping those helpless victims, the world will soon become free of human trafficking.