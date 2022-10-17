Hichilema To Lead Country In Prayers

By Mary Kachepa

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will tomorrow lead citizens in Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation during the National Day of Prayer.

Chief Government Spokesperson CHUSHI KASANDA says the National Day of Prayer is an important occasion for the country to pray for continued peace and unity.

Ms. KASANDA says Former President EDGAR LUNGU has also been invited to be part of the National Event.

She has also called on Former Ministers, Members of Parliament, opposition political parties and other officials to be in prayer with all citizens tomorrow.

Ms. KASANDA who is also Information and Media Minister said government is continuing in observation of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting from where the Patriotic Front Party left off.

She told Journalists at a Media Briefing in Lusaka today that the National Day of prayer is also an opportunity to reflect on the love of God, peace and unity in the nation.

Ms. KASANDA further said the day is also an opportunity to pray for God’s favour, guidance and blessings as the nation continues to move together as one people in the development of the country.

She said at provincial and district levels, church activities will be held at various venues.

Ms. KASANDA said government is grateful for the citizens’ commitment in observing the day and has reaffirmed its commitment to the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

She assured people who will attend the activities regardless of political affiliation that no cadre will attack or harass them.

Ms. KASANDA said the UPND was not attending National events when it was in opposition because they lived in fear of being harassed.

And Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary KENNEDY KALUNGA said prayers must continue even as the National House of prayer is still under construction.