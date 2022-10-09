Menu
Hichilema arrives in Monze

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is in Monze district to attend the SAMU LYA MOOMBA National Heritage ceremony in Bweengwa area, Chief CHOONGO’s chiefdom.

The President arrived in Monze at 09:30 hours this morning at the SAMU LYA MOOMBA National Heritage grounds, aboard the presidential chopper.

ZANIS reports that upon arrival, the President proceeded to pay a courtesy call on Chief CHOONGO, before heading to tour the Exhibition mounted by Choma Museum and crafts centre and the National Heritage Conservation Commission.

President HICHILEMA is later this afternoon expected to officiate at the 2022 SAMU LYA Moomba National Heritage ceremony.

He is expected to return to Lusaka after concluding his official programme in the district.

